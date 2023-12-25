Military parade for graduates of ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ courses in Bajil district of Hodeida



A popular military parade was held today in the stadium square of the city of Bajil District, Hodeida province, for the first batch of graduates of the open courses, ‘Al-Aqsa Flood,’ as part of the mobilization activities for the national campaign to support Al-Aqsa.

The participants presented various symbolic performances, embodying the solidarity of the Yemeni people with the brothers in occupied Palestine, and chanted slogans of anger and condemnation of the war crimes, genocide and forced displacement of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip with international and Arab complicity committed by the Zionist enemy.

They called on the Arab regimes to open corridors for the entry of mujahideen to support their brothers in Palestine, calling on all free peoples to work on mobilizing positions in support of the Palestinian people, their valiant resistance, and jihad for the liberation of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Source: Yemen News Agency