FM, Iranian counterpart talk efforts to halt Israeli war on Gaza

Amman: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi received, on Friday, a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during which the two ministers discussed efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and deliver sufficient humanitarian aid immediately.

During the phone conversation, the two ministers also discussed the threat of drug smuggling into Jordan across the Syrian border.

Safadi and Abdollahian emphasized how urgently a ceasefire must be reached in order to end the aggression against Gaza, the humanitarian crisis it is inflicting, and the risk it poses of escalating the conflict.

Abdollahian appreciated Amman’s key role and the efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to support the Palestinian cause and fulfill all the rights of the Palestinian people, and conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Safadi conveyed the greetings of His Majesty the King to

His Excellency the Iranian president and stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to work with all parties to achieve stability, security and peace in the Middle East region.

Safadi emphasized that Jordan’s national security is being threatened by drug smuggling operations across the Syrian border, and the Kingdom is dealing with this issue and will take all necessary action to counter it.

Source: Jordan News Agency