Mass rally in Hodeida commemorating Ashura

Thousands of people from Al-Hodeida governorate gathered this afternoon in a mass march on Al-Mina Street, to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, 1445 AH.

During the march, in which members of the House of Representatives and the Shura Council, deputy governors, and military and security leaders participated, the participants carried banners expressing the tragedy of Karbala and the grievances of the Yemeni people over more than eight years, which are similar to the grievances of Imam Hussein.

They affirmed not to back down in the face of the tyranny represented by the forces of the American, Saudi, and Emirati aggression.

The participants in the march raised slogans condemning the crime of burning Holy Quran in Sweden and a number of Western countries.

Source: Yemen News Agency