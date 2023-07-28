Jordan, Egypt’s culture ministers hold symposium on culture, art

Minister of Culture Haifaa Najjar said, “We have a lot of vocabulary and heritage elements in the Arab world, which are among the richest elements in the world, and we must protect this heritage and its privacy by empowering people.”

In a symposium as part of the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts in 37, Najjar discussed looking at culture as one of the “most important” inputs of economic development.

In the symposium, held in Amman and moderated by the CEO of the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, Valentina Kassisieh, Najjar expressed hope to see an Arab solidarity project adopting cultural commonalities to present them to international organisations.

Egyptian Minister of Culture Nevin Kilani lauded the choice of Egypt to be the guest of honour at the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, describing the festival as “one of the most important international festivals that deals with local and Arab heritage in general.”

Kilani said that the Arab identity has a “very great specificity in terms of heritage,” noting that heritage in the Egyptian Ministry of Culture has a great priority.

