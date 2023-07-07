Events in Hajjah commemorating “guardianship” day of Imam Ali, peace be upon him

The Women’s Cultural Authority in Hajjah province organized cultural events in Qara, Al-Meftah, Kaidna and Kushar on the anniversary of the day of the mandate of Imam Ali, peace be upon him.

The speeches of the events in Qara district, Al-Muftah, Al-Waleyah, Al-Akmah in Al-Muftah, Wadi Makher in Kaidna, and Al-Abesah in Kushar emphasized the importance of celebrating the anniversary of “Wilayah” day in order to draw lessons from the biography of Imam Ali, peace be upon him, and to learn about his personality and sincere loyalty to him, may God honor his face.

The anniversary emphasized the importance of adhering to the Muhammadan approach, walking on the path of Al al-Bayt and the flags of guidance, continuing to supply the fronts with convoys of giving, and enhancing awareness of the plans of aggression, its ambitions, and the dangers of soft war.

Source: Yemen News Agency