Mafraq:13,663 people received Covid-19 vaccine -health director

Some 13,663 people in Mafraq governorate have received the anti-coronavirus vaccine since the start of the national immunization campaign.

Speaking to “Petra,” on Thursday, director of Mafraq Health Affairs, Dr. Hani Olimat, said vaccination is administered at the approved centers for this purpose, as the campaign covers Za’atari Refugee Camp, adding that mobile teams also roam the northern governorate to vaccinate the registered beneficiaries.

To ensure smooth process, Olimat called on citizens to adhere to the deadlines set through the gov’t platform dedicated to regulate the vaccination dates, and adhere to public safety measures, primarily exhibiting social distancing necessary to prevent infection.

The turnout for taking the available vaccines is “very good,” which indicates community awareness of the importance of receiving the jabs to curb the pandemic’s spread, according to the official.

