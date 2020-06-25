Kuwait reports 909 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kuwait on Thursday reported 909 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, raising the total caseload to 42,788 and the death toll to 339, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the Health Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 558 more patients have recovered, raising the total recoveries in the country to 33,367, said the ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, at the Covid-19 daily press briefing.

All the new cases are under investigation to find the infection source and test contacts, according to the spokesperson.

Source: Jordan News Agency