Kuwait reported 717 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, rising the caseload in the Gulf nation to 31,848.

On Twitter, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the death toll spiked to 264.

Moreover, 923 new Covid-19 recoveries were registered, which brought the total recovered patients to 20205, the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) quoted the ministry’s official spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, as saying.

Source: Jordan News Agency