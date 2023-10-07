KSrelief team checks progress of a project for refugees in Jordan

A team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has recently visited Amman, the capital of Jordan, to assess the progress of a project aimed at improving the lives of refugees and the host community. The project is being implemented in collaboration with International Medical Corps and focuses on providing vital mental health and child protection services to the most vulnerable individuals.

Specifically, the project aims to deliver high-quality support in areas such as mental health, social services, and child protection to approximately 2,800 individuals residing in the host community and refugee families in Jordan. This initiative is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to assisting Syrian refugees and vulnerable populations in Jordan, while also contributing to the development of a comprehensive healthcare system

Source: Saudi Press Agency