KSRELIEF donates 319 tons of dates to WFP Jordan

King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRELIEF) has provided 319 tons of dates to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Jordan, according to its media statement issued on Wednesday.

The dates delivery, which is part of the annual donations provided to the WFP, amount to 4000 tons, distributed to about 14 countries, added the statement.

During the delivery ceremony, the KSRELIEF chief in Jordan, Saud bin Abdulaziz Hazeem, said the donation targets the most “needy” people across the Kingdom, adding beneficiaries will amount to 126 thousand Jordanians and 110 thousand Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Delivered over two phases to the end of 2020, Hazeem noted the shipment continues Saudi efforts to help the needy people worldwide.

For her part, WFP director in Jordan, Sarah Gordon Gibson, thanked Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian efforts and the “great” KSRELIEF role in supporting the WFP to meet the food needs of the most vulnerable groups in Jordan.

Source: Jordan News Agency