The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed five tons and 500 kg of food baskets yesterday in the Republic of Sudan’s Kassala State, benefiting 930 people.

This relief assistance, which is part of the 2023 Food Security Enhancement Project, comes as part of the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, in Sudan to achieve food security and alleviate the suffering of the needy.

Source: Saudi Press Agency