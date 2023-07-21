Saudi Speaker of Shura Council, Thai Speaker of House of Representatives Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

The Saudi Speaker of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, held here official talks with Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand.

During the talks, Dr. Al Al-Sheikh highlighted Saudi-Thai relations and the development they are witnessing in various fields that contribute to strengthening the relationship between the two friendly countries.

He pointed to the fruitful and continuous work witnessed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, citing the steady progress witnessed according to the Saudi Vision 2030 towards achieving the goals based on its three pillars: a vibrant society, a prosperous economy, and an ambitious country.

The Speaker of Parliament of Thailand welcomed the Saudi Speaker of Shura Council on the occasion of his visit to the Kingdom of Thailand, stressing the importance of strengthening relations, especially parliamentary ones, for the good of the two friendly countries and people.

The two officials also discussed cooperation between the Shura Council and the Thai House of Representatives and the importance of activating the important role of parliamentary friendship groups.

Source: Saudi Press Agency