  • Date: July 22, 2023

KSrelief Distributes 2155 Food Baskets in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) yesterday distributed 2,155 food baskets in Sohbatpur district in Balochistan province and Rajkal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, benefiting 15,085 of the most vulnerable and needy people in flood-affected areas.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief assistance provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief in Pakistan to alleviate the suffering of the affected people therein.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

