King leads international endeavor to coordinate relief organizations’ efforts to maintain flow of humanitarian supplies into Gaza, says PM



Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said that the political effort led by His Majesty King Abdullah when the aggression against Gaza first began brought about actions and movements that changed the perception and sentiment of the public in Western nations and led to the UN Security Council passing a resolution to establish humanitarian truces that would permit the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to an interview with the local TV station, Almamlaka, the Prime Minister added that His Majesty the King is leading an international effort to coordinate relief organizations’ efforts to to maintain the flow of humanitarian supplies into Gaza.

HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was the highest-ranking Arab official present at the Rafah border when the convoys of humanitarian and medical aid that constructed the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis began, according to Khasawneh.

“Since the beginning of this aggression, we have stated that attempts to force the population out of Gaza c

onstitute a red line because they may be a precursor to patterns of forced displacement in other directions, including the West Bank, and we have supported Egypt’s unequivocal rejection of displacement,” the Prime Minister emphasized. He also emphasized that any displacement, whether in Gaza or the West Bank, constitutes the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

Khasawneh praised Qatar’s and Egypt’s efforts in bringing about the ceasefire, which is now in its third day. He noted that there are signs that could lead to its extension and that a permanent ceasefire would be established in order to facilitate political negotiations that would lead to a two-state solution and the realization of the Palestinian people’s right to create an independent state.

He underlined Jordan’s stance in favor of humanitarian truces as a means of establishing a long-lasting ceasefire and initiating the required political dialogue that “will enable us to advance toward realizing the two-state solution the one that cannot be avoi

ded.”

Source: Jordan News Agency