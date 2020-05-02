King, in phone call with European Commission president, discusses coordinating efforts to counter COVID-19

Amman, His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Saturday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, discussed coordinating efforts to counter the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.



Discussions covered the importance of maintaining cooperation to address the humanitarian and economic repercussions of the pandemic, and safeguard the health and wellbeing of peoples.



During the phone call, the European Commission president extended an invitation to King Abdullah to participate in an international conference on Monday to mobilise support for COVID-19 response.



The Coronavirus Global Response International Pledging Conference aims to raise funds to kick-start international cooperation to develop and deploy effective COVID-19 diagnostic tools, treatments and vaccines.



His Majesty expressed appreciation for the EU’s efforts in hosting this conference, and its role in bolstering international solidarity and cooperation to fight the pandemic.



The King also commended the EU’s efforts to mitigate the ramifications of COVID-19, voicing appreciation for the support provided by the EU to Jordan and the region during these exceptional circumstances.



Moreover, His Majesty underscored the deep-rooted ties and partnership between Jordan and the EU, expressing keenness to advance cooperation across all sectors.

Source: Jordan News Agency