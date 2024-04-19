King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve to Conduct Comprehensive Archaeological Survey

Riyadh: The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has launched a comprehensive initial archaeological survey to assess the current state of the reserve.

The launch of the survey, which coincides with World Heritage Day, observed on April 18, will entail conducting in-depth archaeological and historical studies to achieve the strategic objectives set in the 2030 Vision for royal reserves.

The survey to be carried out in partnership with King Saud University and in cooperation with the Saudi Heritage Commission, will be led by several national experts well known for their competence in the field.

Two methods will be used in the process, one involving satellite surveys, and the other, known as a “comprehensive archaeological survey”, entailing field inspections. A detailed report will be prepared for each site visited in the field.

The study will tackle the archaeology of the reserve, ways to rehabilitate archaeological and historical sites, and how to make historic sites tourist destinations. T

he survey will also help come up with a plan to preserve the sites.

The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve is one of seven reserves established by a Royal Decree. It is a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), governed by an independent authority, headed by board of directors, and Chairman Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.

The reserve, located in the Riyadh Region, covers an area of some 28,000 square kilometers. It includes Rawdat Al-Tanhat, Rawdat Al-Khafs, Rawdat Noura, Al-Dahna, Al-Suman, and the surrounding areas.

Source: Saudi Press Agency