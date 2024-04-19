Saudi Deputy Minister of Education Opens Pavilion at 49th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva; 26 Saudi Universities Take Part

Geneva, The Saudi pavilion at the International Exhibition of Inventions, held here from April 17 to 21, 2024, which comprises 26 universities, was opened by Deputy Minister of Education for Universities, Research and Innovation Dr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Sudairi. Some 113 inventions are presented at the pavilion by 128 exhibitors from various scientific, theoretical, medical, and biological specializations.

The participation of Saudi universities at the exhibition is part of the government’s effort to support talented individuals and achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which envisages promoting sustainable development and building a knowledge-based economy.

The Kingdom has launched several initiatives to support inventors and foster innovation, including establishing the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, business incubators and accelerators, and programs to finance inventions and innovations.

It has registered a significant number of patents registered locally and internationally, advancing in the

Global Innovation Index (GII) from the 66th place in 2020 to the 48th in 2023.

Four Saudi universities, namely King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, King Faisal University, Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University, and King Abdulaziz University, ranked among the top 100 global universities that obtained American patents in 2023, according to the US National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

The 49th International Invention Exhibition in Geneva aims to showcase innovations that contribute to achieving sustainable development goals, encourage international cooperation in inventions and innovations, support innovations that address current challenges, and stimulate the global economy while spreading the culture of invention and innovation.

