Islamic University of Madinah Participates in International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva

Madinah, The Islamic University of Madinah is taking part in the 49th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva, Switzerland, between April 17 and 21, 2024.

Sponsored by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the exhibition features over 1,000 cutting-edge inventions from 40 countries.

The university showcased its innovative spirit by presenting a patented invention titled “A System for Producing Thin Films of Nickel-Doped Tin Oxide for Photochemical Hydrogen Generation”, the result of dedicated research at the university, made possible through the support of the Ministry of Education’s Institutional Funding Program.

Source: Saudi Press Agency