KHIA handled 3014 commercial flights, says AAC

Last year, King Hussein International Airport (KHIA) handled 3014 commercial flights, 3, 043, 00 passengers, an increase of 38 percent compared to 2018, announced AAC.

In an interview with “Petra,” on Sunday, general manager of Aqaba Airports Company (AAC), Nasser Majali, said most of the passengers held foreign nationalities and 44% of them came from 15 international destinations, including Russia, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Britain, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt, Slovakia, Switzerland, Denmark, France and Hungary through 21 airlines.

Majali said KHIA is expected to receive half a million passengers in 2020, driven by the tourism, travel industry growth, and the launch of Wizz Air’s plan to operate seven flights at a rate of one flight per day from different European destinations, the increase of Turkish Airlines’ flights from 3 to 7 flights per week, and the Nordwind Airlines’s continued 3 flights per week.

Source: Jordan News Agency