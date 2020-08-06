JORDANIAN FIELD HOSPITAL ARRIVES IN LEBANON

The Jordanian field hospital has arrived on Thursday to Lebanon to provide medical and treatment services, as a result of the recent Beirut explosion, which has claimed over a hundred lives and injured dozens others.

Seeing off the hospital’s teams at the airport, Assistant Chief of the Joint Staff for Administration and Manpower, Brigadier Gen., Abdullah Shdeifat, lauded the team’s scheduled “humanitarian” effort in support of the Lebanese people, who are facing the “exceptional” circumstances, expressing hope the mission will be carried out to the fullest extent.

For his part, Director of Army Moral Guidance Directorate, Brigadier Gen. Talal Ghbain, said the hospital, dispatched upon Royal directives, is equipped with all the medical teams necessary to carry out minor and major operations and consists of 48 beds, 10 of which are for (ICU) purposes, and two operating rooms.

The hospital will be ready to work around the clock to provide the necessary medical care to the Lebanese people, Ghbain said.

Source: Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan