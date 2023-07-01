Jordan Summer 2023 activities in Irbid saw high turnout
More than 10, 000 people attended activities of the 2nd week of Jordan Summer 2023 program, which were on Saturday concluded in Al-Hassan Sports City in northern governorate of Irbid. The events, which were attended by an array of public officials, featured cultural competitions, as well as entertainment shows and a folkloric performance, carried out by local bands. In addition, the charity bazaar for productive associations and households continued to display and market its products to the public.
Source: Jordan News Agency