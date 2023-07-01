8k visited Ajloun’s tourist, archaeological attractions during Eid holiday-Official

During Eid Al-Adha holiday, northern governorate of Ajloun witnessed an active tourist movement, especially its newly-launched cable car project. In a statement on Saturday, Director of Ajloun Tourism Directorate, Mohammad Deek, said percentage of reservations in the northern governorate’s resorts, hotels and tourist facilities reached 100% during the Eid holiday. Deek added that numbers jumped by a “considerable” rate compared to previous years, after inaugurating Ajloun’s cable car system. He indicated that a total of about 8,000 visitors flocked to Ajloun’s tourist and archaeological sites and forests, including citizens and Arab and foreign tourists, since beginning of the Eid holiday until Friday.

Source: Jordan News Agency