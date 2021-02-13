Jordan serious about protecting investment, says house speaker

Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Abdulmunim Oddat on Saturday stressed that there will be no compromise on the protection of local and foreign investments in the Kingdom that are essential for economic recovery and job-creation.

“The problem is not with investment legislation as it is with the actual implementation and understanding by those who are in charge of investment management,” Oddat told a meeting with board members of the Amman Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He called for removing administrative and bureaucratic bottlenecks that stand in the way of business-doing.

He added that the rule of law is the guarantor of the rights of all parties, the integrity of the state and its institutions and achievements, and the future of its generations.

Oddat called on the Jordanian industrial sector to draw up a protocol that redefines social responsibility, and to come up with proposals to address any hindrances to the sector, emphasizing that the House is committed to ensure the economic security of businesses and investments.

The house speaker called for a “diagnosis of the industrial and commercial reality” to develop solutions that serve the national economy and the comprehensive development drive.

Source: Jordan News Agency