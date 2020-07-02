Jordan records 3 new coronavirus cases, including 2 in Amman

Jordan has confirmed three new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the crisis to 1,136, according to a statement issued by the government and the Ministry of Health.

The new cases include two citizens in Amman and it’s still unknown how they contracted the virus, and an Iraqi man who was quarantined in a hotel used as a quarantine site.

According to the statement, seven recovery cases were reported today at Prince Hamzah Hospital.

Nearly 8,533 random tests were conducted today, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the beginning of the crisis to 400,933.

Source: Jordan News Agency