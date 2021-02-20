Jordan records 15 COVID-19 fatalities, 2,200 new cases

The Ministry of Health said Saturday it recorded 15 COVID-19 related deaths and 2200 cases of the coronavirus across the Kingdom, bringing the death toll to 4,543 and the total number of infections to 359,811.

The new infections were: 1781 in Amman, 184 in Balqaa, 59 in Zarqa, 34 in Karak, 26 in Irbid, including 7 in Ramtha district, 21 in Ma’an, including two in Petra, 18 Mafraq, 17 Jerash, 13 in Ajloun, 3 in Madaba and one in Tafila, according to the daily pandemic brief issued by the Health Ministry and the Prime Ministry.

It said that the number of currently active cases reached 21,077, with 195 admitted to hospitals today and 96 discharged.

It said that 18204 swab tests were taken today, bringing the total number of PCR tests conducted since the start of the pandemic to 4346414, with a positivity rate today of 12.09 per cent.

Source: Jordan News Agency