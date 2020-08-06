JORDAN MUSEUM TO FULLY REOPEN EARLY NEXT SEPTEMBER, SAYS DIRECTOR

The Jordan Museum (JM) has announced that it will fully reopen early next September capping off the 2nd phase that aims to receive the visitors on the site, downtown area of Ras al-‘Ayn, in the capital.

This process includes implementation of several measures, which are still in the works, especially the visitor health and safety, as well as the JM’s operational readiness, he pointed out.

In a press statement to “Petra,” on Thursday, the JM’s director general, Ihab Ammarin, said the the first stage, which began during July, has focused on preparations to help reopen the exhibitions facility fully, taking into consideration the Kingdom’s epidemiological situation.

Overall, he said the museum’s two-phase mechanism sought to receive visitors, and benefit from return to normalcy, which would contribute to receiving foreign tourists and schools, and universities students.

During the curfew period, he said the museum has worked to present a virtual tour to its exhibitions, which was launched in mid-May, on its official website and social platforms.

The virtual tour enjoyed a wide welcome and raked views ranking the JM immediately below the ancient city of Petra, which has contributed to placing this destination on the Jordanian tourist map in “those exceptional circumstances,” according to Ammarin.

To overcome obstacles to resume operations, he said the the prevention and public safety requirements had put an additional burden on the the museum and work is underway to secure the necessary anti-Covid-19 supplies in cooperation with the various stakeholders.

Source: Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan