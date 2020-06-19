Jordan confirms 7 new coronavirus cases, all imported, says MoH

Jordan confirmed, on Friday, 7 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the crisis to 1,008, according to a statement issued by the government and the Ministry of Health.

All the cases are imported, the statement said, adding that the new cases include 6 truck drivers who were tested at the Al-Omari Border Crossing, including three Jordanians, and one citizen who has recently returned from Egypt.

11 recovery cases have been reported at the Prince Hamzah Public Hospital, the statement indicated.

7,678 random tests were conducted today, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the beginning of the crisis to 318,410.

Source: Jordan News Agency