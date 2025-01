Amman: The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended Wednesday’s trading session with a 0.19 percent decrease, closing at 2,624 points.

According to Jordan News Agency, the session recorded a trading volume of 3.9 million shares, valued at JD5.7 million, spread over 1,854 transactions. Of the companies whose shares were traded, 28 experienced a decline in share prices, while 26 saw an increase. The prices of 34 other companies remained unchanged.