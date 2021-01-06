Irbid exports hit $123m last month-chamber of industry

The value of Irbid’s exports to foreign markets during last month has reached around $123 million, up by about 22.3%, compared to $100.2 million for the same month of 2019.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) said the number of certificates of origin issued last month amounted to 1552, compared with 1722 certificates for the same period in 2019.

The ICI management head, Hussam Waqfi, expressed hope exports increase, growth will “continue to end of 2021 in all industrial sectors.”

Exports of Al Hassan Industrial Estate in the northern governorate accounted for 93.7% of the total exports, he noted.

The U.S. was the biggest importer, accounting for 74%, he noted, adding that the ICI’s leather industries sector ranked first with revenues amounting to 90%, according to Waqfi.

Source: Jordan News Agency