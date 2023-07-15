Interior Ministry launches visa, residency e-services

The Ministry of Interior Saturday launched a set of electronic services related to visa and annual residency for foreigners, which must be submitted online. The Ministry said the electronic services include issuance or renewal of visas with the purpose to visit, transit, exit or re-enter, work, study, medical treatment, extension of temporary residence permit, residency cancelation, among others. It said that with the aim of saving time, effort and cost, it requested all ministries, government institutions, organizations and related entities create electronic accounts for them on the ministry’s electronic services website (https:// eservices.moi.gov.jo). The Ministry said it will stop receiving any paper applications concerning these services as of July 23rd.

Source: Jordan News Agency