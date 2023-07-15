Aqaba conference, exhibition tourism center project to be launched

The Ministry of Investment Saturday posted an investment opportunity on its platform to establish a state-of-the-art, $24 million exhibition center in Aqaba to highlight the city as a conference and convention tourism magnet. The Aqaba Development Company seeks to use the center, with a total built-up area of 35,000 square meters, to host at least seven exhibitions and conferences per year, said the ministry. The project is a strategic conference tourism facility in the heart of the Red Sea city, where the King Hussein International Airport provides direct travel to 14 destinations, with four more planned in the near future, as well as the Aqaba Port, a gateway to the region, it said. The project will also be located inside the Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZ), where it will benefit from its attractive investment environment, including customs exemptions and reduced income tax privileges. The new center will be a venue for high-quality exhibitions and conferences, hosting many events annually that serve a wide range of industries and sectors, and also meets the needs of Aqaba, it said.

Source: Jordan News Agency