Industry Minister: 52 facilities shut down for flouting safety regulations

Ministry of Industry, trade and Supply inspection teams shut down 52 establishments that were in violation of public safety and health protection measures, mainly the use of face masks, gloves and sterilization requirements.

Industry Minister Tariq Al-Hammouri, who is also Chairman of the Committee on the sustainability of work, production and supply chains, said in a press release Tuesday that the closures were ordered during the inspection of about 1,600 establishments in the past two days in various regions of the Kingdom to enforce adherence to COVID-19 safety and prevention measures.

He reiterated commitment by all facilities and citizens to observe protective regulations, including social distancing, wearing face coverings and gloves, and sterilization, adding that the inspection teams will intensify their campaign as of Saturday when Defence Order No. 11 will go into effect to curb the spread of the pandemic, vowing stiff penalties against violators according to relevant legislation.

Source: Jordan News Agency