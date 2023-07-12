Industrial Producers’ Prices index down 1.31pct in five months

The Industrial Producers’ Prices Index edged down by 1.31 percent in the first five months of 2023 to reach 136.73 points compared to 138.55 for the same period of 2022. According to the Department of Statistics’ monthly report, released on Wednesday, the index showed a decline due to a decrease of 2.68 percent in the prices of manufacturing industries and 7.39 percent in electricity prices. However, the price index of extractive industries increased by 19.10 percent. The report showed a 6.85-percent decrease in the Index for the month of May 2023, retreating to 135.73 points compared to 145.70 for the same month last year. The contributor to the monthly decline was manufacturing industries with a 9-percent decrease, while the index of extractive industries and electricity increased by 12.33 percent and 1.18 percent, respectively.

Source: Jordan News Agency