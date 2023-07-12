Jordan, Japan talk economic cooperation

Jordan’s ministers of trade and international cooperation met Wednesday in Amman with the Japanese minister of state for economy and industry for talks on economic cooperation and ties. The meeting discussed the role of the royal visit to Japan in strengthening the Jordanian-Japanese strategic ties and prospects for further trade cooperation. Minister of Industry and Trade And Supply Yousef Shamali said Jordan plans to participate in the Osaka Expo 2025, which will be held in Osaka, Japan. Shamali discussed the “importance” of Japanese investments in Jordan, noting their “major” role in transferring advanced Japanese expertise and technology to the Kingdom. He added that work is continuing with the Japanese side to increase the volume of intra-trade, noting the number of opportunities for cooperation, including semiconductor products. The Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Touqan, lauded Japan’s support to Jordan, adding that Japanese support helped Jordan implement priority projects, especially water, health, education, energy and tourism. The Japanese State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Nakatani Shinichi, lauded the “strong” ties between Jordan and Japan, adding that Japan “is interested” in improving cooperation with Jordan, especially in industry, minerals, energy security and tourism. Shinichi discussed ways for the Japanese private sector to leverage Jordan’s comparative advantage as a signatory to the network of free trade agreements. According to the Department of Statistics numbers, Jordan’s exports to Japan amounted to $87 million, while imports of Japanese goods amounted to $348 million.

Source: Jordan News Agency