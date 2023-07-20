Carrying out 111 surgeries for disabled at Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sana’a

Al-Sabeen Maternity and Childhood Hospital in Sana’a, the capital, conducted 111 surgeries for disabled children and women during the past year and the first half of this year.

The director of the hospital, Dr. Magda Al-Khatib, stated in a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the surgeries were distributed in the installation of a device to suction fluids from the brain, hydrocephalus, lengthening of the tendons of the feet, and emergency operations to repair the hernia of the spine.

She indicated that the operations also included repairing the deformity of the feet, the crack in the palate bone, the removal of the rectum with the paralyzed part of the colon, cesarean deliveries, ectopic pregnancy, lifting the vaginal wall, umbilical hernia operations and other surgeries.

Dr. Al-Khatib emphasized that Al-Sabeen Hospital pays special attention to this segment and provides quality medical services, indicating that the segment of the disabled needs medical care, to alleviate their suffering in light of the current conditions as a result of the aggression and siege.

Source: Yemen News Agency