House speaker to call for urgent pan-Arab meeting to discuss U.S. “peace plan”

Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Atef Tarawneh, on Sunday announced that he will call for an extraordinary meeting for heads of Arab parliaments on Saturday, February 2, to discuss the recently-announced U.S. “peace plan”.

Tarawneh also said he would address the parliaments of Muslim, regional and international parliaments, to pressure their governments to take decisions against the plan.

Speaking after a Lower House session attended by the prime minister and his cabinet members, Tarawneh added: “We reject the U.S. peace plan, and we find it biased to the occupation, aggression and oppression state”, indicating that any proposals that don’t recognize the establishment of the State of Palestine on pre-June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital or guarantee of the right of return and compensation to refugees, are “unviable proposals destined to disappear and will not see the light.”

He explained that the U.S. plan brought unfairness to sacred rights by confiscating the right of return, recognizing Jerusalem as a unified capital for Israel, and promising Israel, the occupying power, of annexing the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea in the Palestinian territories.

Tarawneh added: “U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of his peace plan constituted an unfortunate end to the desired peace efforts, after the plan confiscated the legitimate historical rights of the Palestinian people. This declaration also marked a U.S. withdrawal from its role as a fair broker in the peace equation.”

Any plan or initiative that is not based on international legitimacy decisions, and recognition of the borders of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, is a rejected plan and its terms cannot be seen as an opportunity to bear the future that generations deserve, the House speaker emphasized.

Source: Jordan News Agency