HH the Amir’s Asian Tour Key to Robust Economic Cooperation, Says QCAA Acting Director

Doha: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s visit to the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Nepal is key to economic cooperation and trade exchange, said In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency , Al Hajri said that Qatar Airways operates direct flights to the three countries under air services agreements.

He added that a robust economic cooperation directly reflects on the tourism and air transport industries.

The State of Qatar closely cooperates and develops outstanding air transport relations with the three countries, he said.

Highlighting an air transport recovery after grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic repercussions, Al Hajri cited the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s global air transport outlook which forecasts the industry will return to normal in 2025.

He added that the flag carrier of Qatar operates flights to about 90 percent of Asian countries, which reflects positively on its growth.

HH the Amir’s

tour, which seeks to increase the volume of trade exchange in general, will bolster the trade and economic sectors, including air transport, he added.

On July 8, 2002, the State of Qatar sealed an air service agreement with Nepal, which took effect on July 21, 2002.

The State of Qatar inked an air services agreement with the Republic of the Philippines on Jan. 10, 1993, which entered into force on May 19, 1994.

Moreover, the State of Qatar and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh initialed an air service agreement on Dec. 31, 1979. (QNA

Source: Qatar News Agency