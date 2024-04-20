CEO of EAA to QNA: EAA Implements 33 Educational Programs in 21 Asian Countries

Doha: The CEO of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) Fahd bin Hamad Al Sulaiti stated that EAA is currently carrying out a number of educational projects in Asia supported by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), alongside a group of global partners.

He added that EAA is laser-focused on optimizing access to education opportunities for the marginalized groups and out-of-school children and operates in 33 projects in 21 Asian countries.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency , Al Sulaiti highlighted that QFFD joint projects offer the possibility of access to good education for 7, 441, 256 beneficiaries in all Asian countries. In Nepal QFFD succeeded in achieving tangible results through 13 projects, such as establishing and optimizing the educational infrastructure by building 105 new schools and upgrading 145 others which had a profound and positive impact on local communities with the abundance of opportunities for 188,554 beneficiaries from the primary education.

QFFD launched the ‘Reach Mindanao’ project in Philip

pines which helped young people complete their secondary education and achieve self-sufficiency, either through decent works, or initiating their private businesses which profoundly advanced the community and supported local peace efforts from which 5,296 people had benefited, Al Sulaiti added.

Al Sulaiti stated that in Bangladesh QFFD provided a large-scale support through 12 projects that included supporting out-of-school children, refugees, and displaced people with a total target of enrolling 974,700 out-of-school children. Also, QFFD succeeded in achieving a concrete impact with the total number of beneficiaries reaching roughly 989,946 individuals.

CEO of EAA described the footprint left by EAA on the targeted communities in Asia as profound and inclusive which achieved a paradigm shift in education and supporting the sustainable development goals in Nepal, Philippines and Bangladesh. He pointed out that the projects have demonstrated the institutions’ capability of making concrete changes that transc

ended the provision of education to encompass the promotion of stability, as well as community and economic development.

Education in Nepal witnessed a major transformation following the construction of new schools and improving educational infrastructure, offering opportunities for good education for thousands of children, with educational initiatives empowering young people and upgrading their capabilities, he pointed out.

Al Sulaiti emphasized that these initiatives have supported peace and local development, and these programs have enhanced the provision of primary education for children, refugees, and displaced people in Bangladesh with a remarkable impact on improving life quality and opening new horizons for the future.

He stated that the same initiatives have effectively empowered young people through strengthening their leadership and development skills, in addition to encouraging their active engagement in the sustainable development initiatives, addressing climate issues, and building local and

global advocacy networks.

Additionally, QFFD intends to provide educational opportunities for children, in the conviction that education is the best way out of the scourge of poverty and the basis of establishing communities that enjoy justice and peace, in addition to unlocking the full potential of all young people and children, Al Sulaiti outlined.

He pointed out that Asia is plagued with varying social and economic challenges, hence, QFFD role is accentuated as a pivotal actor in achieving development through empowering young people utilizing a flexible qualitative education, building skills, strengthening educational environment, and helping out-of-school children, displaced communities, marginalized and vulnerable groups flourish their hope.

Source: Qatar News Agency