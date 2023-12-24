Health system in southern Gaza is continually collapsing, says health official in Gaza

Amman: Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said, “The occupation is leading Gaza Strip residents to mass murder sites in places it falsely claims are safe.”

“Southern Gaza’s health system is constantly collapsing, whereas northern Gaza has no health services at all,” Al-Qudra said Sunday in a statement.

On the other hand, the dead toll from the Israeli aircraft’s bombing of a number of homes in the Maghazi camp in the center of the Gaza Strip tonight has risen to 45 martyrs.

Two Palestinians were also killed and several others were injured as a result of an Israeli occupation aircraft bombardment that targeted a house in the Al-Amal area, west of Khan Yunis.

