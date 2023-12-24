Launching activities of International Muslim Women’s Day



The Guidance Office and the Higher Academy of the Holy Qur’an in the capital, Sana’a, organized an extensive meeting for scholars, preachers, and cultural elites, in continuation of support for the Palestinian people; And inaugurating the activities of International Muslim Women’s Day – the anniversary of the birth of Fatima Al-Zahra.

During the meeting, the first representative of the capital, Sanaa, pointed out the importance of this anniversary in drawing inspiration from lessons and learning from the life of Al-Zahra.

He reviewed the virtues of Al-Zahra, and the strength of her faith and good character.

Source: Yemen News Agency