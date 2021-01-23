Gov’t allocates hotline for journalists’ inquiries via phone, WhatsApp

Minister of State for Media Affairs, and the government official spokesperson, Ali Al-Ayed, said a hotline was allocated to receive inquiries of journalists and media figures via the phone and WhatsApp, on the following number: (0790445000), as of Sunday.

Al-Ayed added that providing this service comes to enable fellow journalists and media figures and them grant them access to information easily and quickly, taking into account the requirements of media work and adhering to transparency and information flow.

He explained that this service will be dedicated to receiving questions, inquiries and comments of journalists and media figures on a daily basis, from 9am to 6pm, noting that hours of this service would be extended if needed.

Source: Jordan News Agency