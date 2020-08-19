Global Investment Bank Enters Crypto Currency Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Wall Street Organization, Inc., (WSO) www.wallstreetorganization.com , a recognized international banking investment banking company with nearly a quarter of a century of providing capital formation mechanisms to operating companies announced today, that it is throwing its financial hat into the ring, to establish a foothold on the rapidly accepted Bitcoin and Crypto Currency marketplace.

Bitcoin, launched in 2009, was the first of a new kind of asset called crypto currency, a decentralized form of digital cash that eliminates the need for traditional intermediaries like banks and governments to make financial transactions.

Instead, Bitcoin is powered through a combination of peer-to-peer technology — a network of individuals, much like the volunteer editors who create Wikipedia — and software-driven cryptography, the science of passing secret information that can only be read by the sender and receiver. This creates a currency backed by code rather than items of physical value, like gold or silver, or by trust in central authorities like the U.S. dollar or Japanese yen.

The Bitcoin represents an electronic payment mechanism based on cryptographic proof instead of trust, allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party.

According to The Wall Street Organization’s Dr. Farid Alshabbar, Ph.D., Director of Middle East Operations, (telephone 00973 34 34 34 41) or whattsapp stated, “We’ve decided to call our crypto currency ‘Wall Street Bitcoin’ and feel that this investment has substantial merit and are looking forward to its acceptance in the exciting Bitcoin international marketplace.”

The Wall Street Organization, Inc. (WSO) www.wallstreetorganization.com was founded in 1997. Over the past two decades The Wall Street Organization, Inc. has gained an unblemished track record as regards international recognition, acceptance and expertise within a variety of investment banking/financial public relations sectors in numerous Middle East countries. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: DR. FARID ALSHABBAR, PH.D AT (TELEPHONE 00973 34 34 34 41) OR WHATSAPP.

