Germany Calls for Comprehensive European Solution to Refugee Policy

Germany called for finding a comprehensive European solution to refugee policy.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in statements to the German Deutschlandfunk radio station Monday that the situation in municipalities inside Germany is very tense, explaining that German Interior Minister Nancy Weiser is making unremitting efforts so that they can finally reach common regulations regarding asylum and refugee policy in Europe.

Baerbock said that there is a need for a structure and system, affirming the need to set clear rules on the external borders so that individuals can ultimately be distributed in an organized manner throughout Europe, noting the need to speed up procedures at the external borders and speed up the return of rejected refugees.

Negotiations are currently being held on establishing a common European asylum system to reduce irregular migration to the EU.

On the other hand, German Interior Minister Nancy Weiser rejected the proposal of the Leader of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) Markus Soder to set an annual cap on the reception of refugees in Germany.

She said that international law opposes this, referring to the Geneva Refugee Convention.

Weiser said that setting a maximum limit on the reception of refugees would deceive citizens that things are improving and the only thing that will really help is the European solution.

Soder, who also serves as Minister-President of Bavaria proposed an “integration limit” of a maximum of 200,000 refugees.

Soder affirmed that the number of 200,000 refugees represents a limit at which integration into his country can succeed.

There have recently been increasing warnings of increasing burdens on many states and municipalities in Germany in accepting refugees.

The German Interior Minister had announced earlier that Berlin would study the idea of establishing fixed border checkpoints to contain illegal immigration passing through Poland and the Czech Republic.

Germany has previously strengthened its police presence along the borders with the two neighboring countries to contain the flow of illegal immigrants.

