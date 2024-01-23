STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0) During today’s initial trading, the price of PMD Device Solutions AB’s ("PMDS" or the "Company") shares increased significantly. The board of directors of PMDS is not aware of any business-specific reasons for this price increase and confirms that no inside information exists.

The Company’s year-end report for 2023 is scheduled to be published on 29 February 2024.

For additional information, please contact:

Myles Murray, CEO

Phone: +353 86 887 4994

E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com; for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital and homecare setting. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company’s knowledge, the world’s only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised

in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO: PMDS).

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO

Phone: +353 86 887 4994

E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Attachments

PMDS share price increase

SOURCE: PMD Device Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com