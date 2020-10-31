Fuel prices for November drop slightly

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources’ panel pricing oil derivatives Saturday announced a slight drop in prices for the month of November, citing a drop in global petroleum prices.

The committee, which sets prices on monthly basis in line with global market fluctuations, reduced the prices of octane-90 and octane-95 gasoline by JD0.05, but kept the prices of diesel and kerosene unchanged from their October rates.

It said that after reviewing international oil prices for October, the committee set the November price of octane-90 gasoline at JD0.665 per liter instead of JD0.670, while octane-95 gasoline became JD0.880 instead of JD0.885, while diesel and kerosene were fixed at JD0.46 per liter.

Source: Jordan News Agency