Free Global Cities: A New Vision for Turning the Migration Crisis into an Opportunity

A groundbreaking new book published today presents a transformative solution to the global migration crisis: self-governed urban prosperity hubs where migrants and refugees can rebuild their lives and contribute to society

ZURICH, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As conventional approaches fail, Free Global Cities: The Future Leaders in Migration and Public Governance proposes a bold alternative — autonomous cities designed to foster economic opportunity, education, and innovation. Edited by Dr. Christian H. Kälin, Chairman of the Swiss non-profit humanitarian organisation Andan Foundation, the book brings together a wide range of distinguished global thought leaders to explore how self-sustaining autonomous cities can offer displaced populations the opportunity to build new lives.

Published by Bloomsbury, the book challenges global leaders and citizens to rethink how the displacement of people forced from their homes due to conflict, persecution and climate change can be turned into opportunity, blending forward-thinking ideas with actionable policy and profitable investment.

“Through these chapters, we explore a pragmatic solution to the global refugee and migration crisis — the creation of self-governing sub-national entities where displaced individuals can live, work, and start businesses, ultimately becoming active contributors to the local economy. By transforming migration from a problem into an engine of opportunity, these free global cities create pathways for refugees to rebuild their lives while driving economic growth and social stability,” says Kälin.

A Vision for Self-Sustaining Communities

The book features contributions from 35 leading international experts, including Michael Møller, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations; Dr. Titus Gebel, Founder and CEO of Tipolis; Professor Dr. Dr. h.c. Paul Robert Vogt, Founder and President of EurAsia Heart; Mohamed Nasheed, former President of the Maldives and Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum; Dr. Parag Khanna, Founder and CEO of AlphaGeo; Simon Anholt, independent policy adviser and author; and Mikael Ribbenvik Cassar, Deputy Executive Director of the EU Agency for Asylum.

Together, these experts provide a comprehensive roadmap for the future of migration governance, illustrating how Free Global Cities can drive prosperity, stability, and development.

Kälin explains that “rather than perceiving refugees as recipients of benevolence or burdens on host communities, it recognizes them as agents of change, capable of contributing their skills, talents, and perspectives if given the opportunity in a new home. By fostering environments of inclusivity and innovation, Free Global Cities seek to harness the untapped potential of displaced people, transforming them from victims of circumstance into architects of their own futures.”

Contributor Michael Møller, former Under-Secretary-General of the UN, says, “the concept of Free Global Cities as innovative and rapid solutions to intertwined existential challenges makes eminent sense because it involves a fundamental and logical rethinking of the very concept of cities and their potential to provide a comprehensive path forward.”

Prof. Kishore Mahbubani, Distinguished Fellow at the Asia Research Institute of the National University of Singapore and former President of the United Nations Security Council, points out in his commentary that “unless humanity as a whole comes together to cooperate and find creative, innovative solutions, many societies will be torn apart by stresses generated by explosive migration. (…) Fortunately, there is an innovative solution to global migration that can get politicians re-elected after carrying it out. Here, this innovative solution is called Free Global Cities.”

A Good Future for All

As migration numbers continue to grow, governments and international organizations face mounting pressure to develop solutions that are not only effective but also politically feasible. The Free Global Cities model responds to the anticipated increase in migration. These cities are scalable and can be implemented to offer displaced people the chance to build new futures for themselves, while also providing lasting benefits to the nations that host them.

Mohamed Nasheed, former President of the Maldives and current Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, says in his contribution that “by prioritising inclusive policies and effective border management strategies, nations and indeed future Free Global Cities can enhance their resilience against global challenges, promote sustainable development, and mitigate the negative impacts of forced migrations.”

In his chapter, Dr. Parag Khanna, Founder and CEO of AlphaGeo, points out that today’s unfolding migration waves are not just about people on the move. “They are part of a far grander story, an epochal shift in the organisation of global civilisation. We are entering a window of opportunity — the last window of opportunity — to ensure maximum survival of our species. To succeed, we will have to do more than tinker with immigration policy. Rather, we need a global strategy to reprogramme the geography of human civilisation towards sustainable urban habitats in climate-resilient locations.”

