FM, Irish counterpart discuss ties, region

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, received a phone call from his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney and discussed bilateral ties, as well as, the latest developments in the Middle East region.

The two top diplomats affirmed the continuation of work to strengthen bilateral cooperation in facing economic and health challenges stemmed from the novel coronavirus, stressing the need for concerted international efforts to mitigate its negative repercussions.

Safadi and Coveney, who is also served as Defense Minister, discussed the Palestinian cause and efforts aiming at launching peace negotiations based on the two-state solution.

Source: Jordan News Agency