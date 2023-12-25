Conclusion of 40th qualifying course for those returning to homeland



The leadership of the Fifth Military Region held on Monday the closing ceremony of the 40th qualifying course for those returning to the ranks of the homeland.

At the conclusion, which was attended by the Director of the National Center for Returnees, Colonel Abdul-Ghani Al-Marouni, the returnee official in the Fifth Military Region, Lieutenant Colonel Saddam Taboul, considered the return of those deceived to be one of the fruits of the general amnesty decision issued by the supreme revolutionary and political leadership… stressing that the victories that are achieved every day are due to the courage and strength of the army’s heroes on various fronts, the forces of aggression and its mercenaries were broken.

While the speech of the National Center for Receiving Returnees, delivered by Captain Hussein Al-Hajjaji, indicated that the return of those deceived to the ranks of the homeland expresses the extent of their awareness of the falsity and deception of the aggression and its mercenaries.

He pointed o

ut that the homeland has room for everyone and that the Yemeni people will triumph over the invaders and occupiers by uniting with the heroes of the armed forces.

Source: Yemen News Agency