Fair weather to prevail until Sunday, says JMD

Amman, The weather will be moderate on Saturday, and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba, with northwesterly, partially active, winds during the evening hours, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) report.

On Sunday, a slight rise in mercury is forecast, as normal summer conditions will prevail in the mountainous highlands, and it will be relatively hot to warm in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, added the JMD daily brief.

As another mercury rise is forecast on Monday, the weather becomes relatively hot in most regions of the Kingdom, and hot in the Badia, Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Daytime temperatures today are forecast to hover between 28-17 degrees Celsius in Amman and 35-21 in the port city of Aqaba, according to the JMD report.

Source: Jordan News Agency