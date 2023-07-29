Export opportunities in veterinary medicine, pesticides sector at $200mln-JCI

Representative of the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sectors at Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Fadi Atrash, estimated the existing export opportunities in the Kingdom’s veterinary medicine and pesticide industries to multiple foreign markets at about $200 million. In a statement to “Petra,” on Saturday, Atrash said products of the Kingdom’s veterinary medicine and pesticide industries have a “high” operational strength and enjoy a “remarkable” reputation locally and abroad, but still need further facilitations and support to seize the existing opportunities in export markets and the growing global demand. Atrash added that utilizing these opportunities would provide “fresh” capabilities for this Jordanian industry, which began in the Kingdom many decades ago, and contribute to increasing the sector’s exports, attracting new investments, expanding existing production lines, and creating more job opportunities for the Jordanian workforce. Moreover, he noted Jordanian veterinary medicine and pesticide industry enjoys “diversity” of commodities and items that are produced in local factories in multiple governorates nationwide. He also affirmed these products’ “high” quality and conformity with international standards, and interconnection to several other industries, especially preventive medical medicines, vaccines, hormones and nutritional supplements. Atrash said a total of 31 establishments are working in Jordan’s veterinary medicine industry, which constitute 20.5% of the total number of entities operating in the therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector, and employ 1,052 workers. He noted total capital of companies operating in veterinary medicines and pesticides amounts to JD38 million, which constitutes 23% of the total capital of establishments operating in the therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector. Atrash noted added value of the Kingdom’s veterinary medicine and pesticide industries sector amounts to more than JD99 million, with a production volume of JD195 million, adding its exports during the past year amounted to JD87 million, while its sales in the local market stood at about JD108 million. He stressed need to facilitate registration procedures for the local product of veterinary medicines and pesticides, and enhance cooperation in the field of veterinary treatments, pesticides and insecticides with a number of countries that constitute a “major” gateway for “highly competitive” Jordanian products.

Source: Jordan News Agency